Kush Industries Ltd Summary

Kush Industries Ltd (formerly known SNS Textiles Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company on 4 March, 1992 in Gujarat to manufacture twisted polyester filament yarn and micro filament yarn with a capacity of 500 tpa. It installed facilities to produce 5 lac mtr of grey fabric at its plant at GIDC Ankleshwar (Bharuch district), Gujarat. The Company came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.37 cr, in Mar.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 5.70-cr project for the manufacture of PFY and micro filament yarn. During 1998-99, the operation of the spinning project have stabilised to produce top quality blended yarn of international standards. The spinning division has further commissioned and installed 528 spindles in addittion to the existing 12312 spindles. Further 6 weaving machines were also commissioned and installed during the year.The Management installed and commissioned additional 2208 spindles by making an increase of 17% in production capacity, in the year 1999-2000. In 2017-18, the incomplete Ceramics Stock were reworked which yeilded major reduction in loss. The Company installed second hand transfer printing paper machinery, which started its operations in 2018. Then, it started new trading activity in ceramics in 2023.