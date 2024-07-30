Shareholder Meeting - 32Nd Annual General Meeting On 20Th September, 2024 1. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have decided to Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, E-voting & other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Hiren B. Hirpara as Independent Director at AGM held on 20-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024) Declaration of result of resolutions passed at 32nd AGM held on 20-09-2024 through VC/OAVM and submission of Scrutineers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)