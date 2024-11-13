iifl-logo-icon 1
Kush Industries Ltd Board Meeting

9.56
(-0.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Kush Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Kush Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th July 2024 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider other matters. 1. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have decided to Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, E-voting & other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20249 May 2024
Kush Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 We are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 2.55 PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Kush Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We are enclosing herewith copy of Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report dated 13th February, 2024 thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Kush Industries: Related News

No Record Found

