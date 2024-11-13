Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Kush Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th July 2024 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider other matters. 1. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have decided to Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, E-voting & other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 9 May 2024

Kush Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 We are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 2.55 PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024