Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

53.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Laffans Petroch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.61

-3.95

0.49

3.39

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

-2.27

0

0.17

0.04

Working capital

-0.96

-0.79

1.13

-3.62

Other operating items

Operating

1.92

-5.12

1.61

-0.32

Capital expenditure

0.11

6.72

0.75

-0.84

Free cash flow

2.04

1.59

2.36

-1.16

Equity raised

97.28

106.06

105.56

95.13

Investing

5.84

-8.91

-1.43

11.17

Financing

0

0.45

0.45

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

105.16

99.19

106.95

105.13

