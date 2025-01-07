Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.79
12.18
1.56
1.97
yoy growth (%)
37.85
677.99
-20.88
388.37
Raw materials
-16.09
-11.63
-1.47
-1.91
As % of sales
95.81
95.51
94.18
96.81
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.73
-0.41
-0.4
As % of sales
4.54
6.06
26.79
20.27
Other costs
-1.15
-5.64
-2.19
-2.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.89
46.36
139.92
134.64
Operating profit
-1.21
-5.84
-2.51
-3
OPM
-7.25
-47.93
-160.89
-151.72
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.37
-0.18
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.07
-0.03
-0.05
Other income
7.4
2.33
3.24
6.59
Profit before tax
5.61
-3.95
0.49
3.39
Taxes
-2.27
0
0.17
0.04
Tax rate
-40.6
0.2
36.09
1.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.33
-3.96
0.67
3.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.33
-3.96
0.67
3.43
yoy growth (%)
-184.2
-684.38
-80.29
1,735.29
NPM
19.85
-32.5
43.27
173.75
