Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:27:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.79

12.18

1.56

1.97

yoy growth (%)

37.85

677.99

-20.88

388.37

Raw materials

-16.09

-11.63

-1.47

-1.91

As % of sales

95.81

95.51

94.18

96.81

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.73

-0.41

-0.4

As % of sales

4.54

6.06

26.79

20.27

Other costs

-1.15

-5.64

-2.19

-2.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.89

46.36

139.92

134.64

Operating profit

-1.21

-5.84

-2.51

-3

OPM

-7.25

-47.93

-160.89

-151.72

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.18

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Other income

7.4

2.33

3.24

6.59

Profit before tax

5.61

-3.95

0.49

3.39

Taxes

-2.27

0

0.17

0.04

Tax rate

-40.6

0.2

36.09

1.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.33

-3.96

0.67

3.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.33

-3.96

0.67

3.43

yoy growth (%)

-184.2

-684.38

-80.29

1,735.29

NPM

19.85

-32.5

43.27

173.75

