Summary

Laffans Petrochemicals Limited was incorporated in 27th November, 1992. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Petroleum Chemicals. The Company set up in 1994 to manufacture ethylene oxide derivatives such as Ethoxylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Triethonal-amine, and Brake fluids is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethylene oxide derivatives, a plant has been set up with technical assistance from Reliance Industries. It has a locational advantage since the site at Panoli, Ankleshwar, is about 60 km from Reliance and 70 km from IPCL. Both these supply it with ethylene oxide, its basic raw material.In Oct.93, it commenced commercial production and started supplying glycol ether and ethoxylate. The glycol ether capacity is being expanded to 10,000 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 for the purpose. It was set up with a total investment of Rs 10 cr. It is the only supplier of butyl carbitol and acetates which were being imported by all the paint companies in India.Major customers of the company include Goodlass Nerolac, Jenson & Nicholson, Berger Paints, Asian Paints,

