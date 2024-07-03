iifl-logo-icon 1
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

53.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:40:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.25
  • Day's High57.74
  • 52 Wk High81.8
  • Prev. Close55.9
  • Day's Low53.11
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)1.81
  • P/E7.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.34
  • EPS7.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

53.25

Prev. Close

55.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.81

Day's High

57.74

Day's Low

53.11

52 Week's High

81.8

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

85.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.49

P/E

7.27

EPS

7.69

Divi. Yield

0

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 42.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.62

51.02

50.22

51.98

Net Worth

61.62

59.02

58.22

59.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.79

12.18

1.56

1.97

yoy growth (%)

37.85

677.99

-20.88

388.37

Raw materials

-16.09

-11.63

-1.47

-1.91

As % of sales

95.81

95.51

94.18

96.81

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.73

-0.41

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.61

-3.95

0.49

3.39

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

-2.27

0

0.17

0.04

Working capital

-0.96

-0.79

1.13

-3.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.85

677.99

-20.88

388.37

Op profit growth

-79.13

131.78

-16.1

11.61

EBIT growth

-247.91

-829.44

-84.58

1,546.72

Net profit growth

-184.2

-684.38

-80.29

1,735.29

No Record Found

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Seth

Independent Director

Deepak Roy

Whole-time Director

Anisha Sandeep Seth

Independent Director

Gajraj Mishra

Independent Director

Roshan Narayandas Chowdhry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Laffans Petrochemicals Limited was incorporated in 27th November, 1992. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Petroleum Chemicals. The Company set up in 1994 to manufacture ethylene oxide derivatives such as Ethoxylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Triethonal-amine, and Brake fluids is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethylene oxide derivatives, a plant has been set up with technical assistance from Reliance Industries. It has a locational advantage since the site at Panoli, Ankleshwar, is about 60 km from Reliance and 70 km from IPCL. Both these supply it with ethylene oxide, its basic raw material.In Oct.93, it commenced commercial production and started supplying glycol ether and ethoxylate. The glycol ether capacity is being expanded to 10,000 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 for the purpose. It was set up with a total investment of Rs 10 cr. It is the only supplier of butyl carbitol and acetates which were being imported by all the paint companies in India.Major customers of the company include Goodlass Nerolac, Jenson & Nicholson, Berger Paints, Asian Paints,
Company FAQs

What is the Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹42.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is 7.27 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹36 and ₹81.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd?

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 9.74%, 1 Year at 19.50%, 6 Month at 38.09%, 3 Month at 25.39% and 1 Month at -15.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.85 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 42.02 %

