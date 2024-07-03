Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹53.25
Prev. Close₹55.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.81
Day's High₹57.74
Day's Low₹53.11
52 Week's High₹81.8
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹85.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.49
P/E7.27
EPS7.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.62
51.02
50.22
51.98
Net Worth
61.62
59.02
58.22
59.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.79
12.18
1.56
1.97
yoy growth (%)
37.85
677.99
-20.88
388.37
Raw materials
-16.09
-11.63
-1.47
-1.91
As % of sales
95.81
95.51
94.18
96.81
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.73
-0.41
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.61
-3.95
0.49
3.39
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.37
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
-2.27
0
0.17
0.04
Working capital
-0.96
-0.79
1.13
-3.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.85
677.99
-20.88
388.37
Op profit growth
-79.13
131.78
-16.1
11.61
EBIT growth
-247.91
-829.44
-84.58
1,546.72
Net profit growth
-184.2
-684.38
-80.29
1,735.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Seth
Independent Director
Deepak Roy
Whole-time Director
Anisha Sandeep Seth
Independent Director
Gajraj Mishra
Independent Director
Roshan Narayandas Chowdhry
Reports by Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd
Summary
Laffans Petrochemicals Limited was incorporated in 27th November, 1992. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Petroleum Chemicals. The Company set up in 1994 to manufacture ethylene oxide derivatives such as Ethoxylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Triethonal-amine, and Brake fluids is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.A recent entrant in the petrochemical industry, Laffans Petrochemicals manufactures petrochemical derivatives for supply to the paint and automobile industries. Its product range includes speciality chemicals like surfactants (based on fatty alcohol), solvents (like glycol ethers), amines (like ethanol amines), polyethylene glycols, etc. To manufacture these petro products, which are termed ethylene oxide derivatives, a plant has been set up with technical assistance from Reliance Industries. It has a locational advantage since the site at Panoli, Ankleshwar, is about 60 km from Reliance and 70 km from IPCL. Both these supply it with ethylene oxide, its basic raw material.In Oct.93, it commenced commercial production and started supplying glycol ether and ethoxylate. The glycol ether capacity is being expanded to 10,000 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 for the purpose. It was set up with a total investment of Rs 10 cr. It is the only supplier of butyl carbitol and acetates which were being imported by all the paint companies in India.Major customers of the company include Goodlass Nerolac, Jenson & Nicholson, Berger Paints, Asian Paints,
The Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹42.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is 7.27 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹36 and ₹81.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 9.74%, 1 Year at 19.50%, 6 Month at 38.09%, 3 Month at 25.39% and 1 Month at -15.05%.
