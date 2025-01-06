Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06/01/2025.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

LAFFANS PETROCHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir/Madam Intimation is hereby given for quarterly and halfyearly un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2024 for the record of exchange. The following business transacted in the meeting was as under - 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Noting of Expiry of tenure of Mr. Rajesh Thadani (DIN: 00009889) as Non-Executive - Independent Director. This is to inform you that the board in its meeting dated 11.11.2024 has noted the completion of tenure of Mr. Rajesh Thadani as non executive independent director of the company. This is for youri nformation and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

LAFFANS PETROCHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Exchange is hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 09 2024 at the corporate office of the company to consider and approve the Un- Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and companys code of conduct for prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the companys securities was closed from July 01 2024 and will open 48 hours after the announcement of the Un- udited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company have considered and approved the following The business transacted in the meeting was as under - 1. Approved Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Appointment Mr. Roshan Narayandas Chowdhry (DIN: 01625827) as an additional Independent Director to hold office for the term of 5 (five) consecutive years effective from Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The details required pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations are enclosed as Annexure I. 3. Approved 31st Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. Approved Notice of the 31st AGM to be held on Monday, 12th July, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at Golden Industrial Estate, Plot No 28/B, Asian Paints Jitali Road, Village:- Jitali, Taluka Ankleshwar, Dist:- Bharuch, Gujarat This is to inform you that the board of directors in its meeting held on 18 june 2024 has appointed Mr. Roshan Narayandas Chowdhry as additional independent director of the company. Your are requested to kindly take the note of same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

LAFFANS PETROCHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and companys code of conduct for prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the companys securities was closed from April 01 2024 and will open 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. This is to submit that the board of directors meeting was held on Tuesday 21, may 2024 and the directors considered and approved audited financial results (standalone) quarterly and year ending 31st march 2024. Kindly take the note of the same. This is to submit that the meeting of Board of Directors of Laffans Petrochemicals Limited was held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company. The business transacted in the meeting was as under - 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Considered and appointed M/s. Trusha D. Shah & Co as secretarial auditor of the company. 3. Considered and appointed M/s. Mr. Pushp K. Sahu & Co. (Firm Registration No. 128013W) as Internal auditor of the company for the year 2024-25 Accordingly, as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015 the company vide its board meeting dated 16.03.2024 which started at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:00 PM has appointed Mrs. Nazneen Khan as company secretary and compliance officer of the company with effect from 16.03.2024. You are requested to take note of the same.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024