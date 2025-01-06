iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,300
(-7.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Lak. Auto. Looms FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.52

3.38

4.36

2.36

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-0.62

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.84

-1.01

-0.63

Working capital

-0.18

-1.2

0.46

-1.95

Other operating items

Operating

1.47

0.45

3.18

-0.58

Capital expenditure

1.54

0.32

7.79

4.97

Free cash flow

3.01

0.77

10.97

4.38

Equity raised

18.67

13.71

-0.99

-1.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.69

1.5

2.46

8.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.38

15.98

12.43

10.98

