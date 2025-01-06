Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.52
3.38
4.36
2.36
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-0.62
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.84
-1.01
-0.63
Working capital
-0.18
-1.2
0.46
-1.95
Other operating items
Operating
1.47
0.45
3.18
-0.58
Capital expenditure
1.54
0.32
7.79
4.97
Free cash flow
3.01
0.77
10.97
4.38
Equity raised
18.67
13.71
-0.99
-1.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.69
1.5
2.46
8.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.38
15.98
12.43
10.98
