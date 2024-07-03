iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Share Price

2,460
(1.78%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,424
  • Day's High2,599
  • 52 Wk High3,575.9
  • Prev. Close2,417
  • Day's Low2,380
  • 52 Wk Low 1,660
  • Turnover (lac)2.09
  • P/E100.29
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value324.22
  • EPS24.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.51
  • Div. Yield0.5
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

2,424

Prev. Close

2,417

Turnover(Lac.)

2.09

Day's High

2,599

Day's Low

2,380

52 Week's High

3,575.9

52 Week's Low

1,660

Book Value

324.22

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.51

P/E

100.29

EPS

24.1

Divi. Yield

0.5

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.07%

Indian: 36.33%

Non-Promoter- 13.43%

Institutions: 13.42%

Non-Institutions: 50.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.98

13.35

11.9

9.38

Net Worth

21.67

20.04

18.59

16.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.81

10.19

12.69

7.45

yoy growth (%)

15.89

-19.69

70.38

3.88

Raw materials

-0.9

-0.59

-1.11

-0.76

As % of sales

7.69

5.86

8.78

10.22

Employee costs

-3.63

-2.91

-2.97

-2.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.52

3.38

4.36

2.36

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-0.62

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.84

-1.01

-0.63

Working capital

-0.18

-1.2

0.46

-1.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.89

-19.69

70.38

3.88

Op profit growth

-3.15

-22

157.82

27.82

EBIT growth

1.61

-16.12

105.01

24.24

Net profit growth

2.46

-24.17

93.6

273.81

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Pathy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R C H Reddy

Non Executive Director

R Santharam

Non Executive Director

N Jaychander

Vice Chairperson

Aishwarya Pathy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Varadarajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

C Kamatchisundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Muthukumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R R Balasundharam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradip Roy

Independent Director

M.V.Jagannathan

Independent Director

B Sriram

Independent Director

M R Thiagarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Summary

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited was incorporated on 12 December, 1973. The Company is manufacturing spares and accessories for C type automatic weaving machines, circular knitting machines and parts for machine tools. It was promoted by G K Devarajulu of the Lakshmi Group of South India. In Apr.74, a ten-year technical collaboration was entered into with Ruti Machinery Works, Switzerland, to manufacture high-speed C type automatic looms. Commercial production started in Dec.77. During 1987-88, it commenced commercial production of air jet weaving machines in collaboration with Sulzer, Switzerland. In the same year, LALW also undertook the manufacture of rapier conversion. The company entered into collaboration with Terrot Stickmaschinen, Germany, to manufacture high-speed circular knitting machines. In 1994-95, the company developed a prototype high-speed rapier weaving machine with a four-colour selector for which field trials are being carried out. In 1995-96, the company installed CNC machines for the improvement and the better quality of the product. In future the company has plan for the implementation of ISO 9001 quality system and introduction of total quality management to achieve international acceptance of the products.Since the peak networth of the company has eroded more than 50%, the company has filled the form with BIFR on 16.11.1998. The company exported 7 Circular Knitting Machines valued at Rs.95.335 lakhs during the year 1999-2000.The company is plannin
Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2460 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹164.51 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is 100.29 and 7.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹1660 and ₹3575.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.32%, 3 Years at 46.03%, 1 Year at 30.98%, 6 Month at -13.74%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at 3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.41 %
Institutions - 13.43 %
Public - 50.16 %

