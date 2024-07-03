Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2,424
Prev. Close₹2,417
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.09
Day's High₹2,599
Day's Low₹2,380
52 Week's High₹3,575.9
52 Week's Low₹1,660
Book Value₹324.22
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.51
P/E100.29
EPS24.1
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.98
13.35
11.9
9.38
Net Worth
21.67
20.04
18.59
16.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.81
10.19
12.69
7.45
yoy growth (%)
15.89
-19.69
70.38
3.88
Raw materials
-0.9
-0.59
-1.11
-0.76
As % of sales
7.69
5.86
8.78
10.22
Employee costs
-3.63
-2.91
-2.97
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.52
3.38
4.36
2.36
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-0.62
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.84
-1.01
-0.63
Working capital
-0.18
-1.2
0.46
-1.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.89
-19.69
70.38
3.88
Op profit growth
-3.15
-22
157.82
27.82
EBIT growth
1.61
-16.12
105.01
24.24
Net profit growth
2.46
-24.17
93.6
273.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Pathy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R C H Reddy
Non Executive Director
R Santharam
Non Executive Director
N Jaychander
Vice Chairperson
Aishwarya Pathy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Varadarajan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
C Kamatchisundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Muthukumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R R Balasundharam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradip Roy
Independent Director
M.V.Jagannathan
Independent Director
B Sriram
Independent Director
M R Thiagarajan
Reports by Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd
Summary
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited was incorporated on 12 December, 1973. The Company is manufacturing spares and accessories for C type automatic weaving machines, circular knitting machines and parts for machine tools. It was promoted by G K Devarajulu of the Lakshmi Group of South India. In Apr.74, a ten-year technical collaboration was entered into with Ruti Machinery Works, Switzerland, to manufacture high-speed C type automatic looms. Commercial production started in Dec.77. During 1987-88, it commenced commercial production of air jet weaving machines in collaboration with Sulzer, Switzerland. In the same year, LALW also undertook the manufacture of rapier conversion. The company entered into collaboration with Terrot Stickmaschinen, Germany, to manufacture high-speed circular knitting machines. In 1994-95, the company developed a prototype high-speed rapier weaving machine with a four-colour selector for which field trials are being carried out. In 1995-96, the company installed CNC machines for the improvement and the better quality of the product. In future the company has plan for the implementation of ISO 9001 quality system and introduction of total quality management to achieve international acceptance of the products.Since the peak networth of the company has eroded more than 50%, the company has filled the form with BIFR on 16.11.1998. The company exported 7 Circular Knitting Machines valued at Rs.95.335 lakhs during the year 1999-2000.The company is plannin
The Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2460 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹164.51 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is 100.29 and 7.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd is ₹1660 and ₹3575.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.32%, 3 Years at 46.03%, 1 Year at 30.98%, 6 Month at -13.74%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at 3.46%.
