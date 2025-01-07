iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,176.8
(-5.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:18:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.81

10.19

12.69

7.45

yoy growth (%)

15.89

-19.69

70.38

3.88

Raw materials

-0.9

-0.59

-1.11

-0.76

As % of sales

7.69

5.86

8.78

10.22

Employee costs

-3.63

-2.91

-2.97

-2.53

As % of sales

30.71

28.56

23.43

33.96

Other costs

-3.51

-2.79

-3.61

-2.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.7

27.41

28.48

29.84

Operating profit

3.76

3.89

4.98

1.93

OPM

31.88

38.16

39.28

25.96

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-0.62

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.69

-0.76

-0.58

-0.05

Other income

1.39

1.14

0.58

0.84

Profit before tax

3.52

3.38

4.36

2.36

Taxes

-0.92

-0.84

-1.01

-0.63

Tax rate

-26.14

-25.03

-23.31

-26.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.6

2.53

3.34

1.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.6

2.53

3.34

1.72

yoy growth (%)

2.46

-24.17

93.6

273.81

NPM

22

24.88

26.35

23.19

Lak. Auto. Looms : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.