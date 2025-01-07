Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.81
10.19
12.69
7.45
yoy growth (%)
15.89
-19.69
70.38
3.88
Raw materials
-0.9
-0.59
-1.11
-0.76
As % of sales
7.69
5.86
8.78
10.22
Employee costs
-3.63
-2.91
-2.97
-2.53
As % of sales
30.71
28.56
23.43
33.96
Other costs
-3.51
-2.79
-3.61
-2.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.7
27.41
28.48
29.84
Operating profit
3.76
3.89
4.98
1.93
OPM
31.88
38.16
39.28
25.96
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-0.62
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.69
-0.76
-0.58
-0.05
Other income
1.39
1.14
0.58
0.84
Profit before tax
3.52
3.38
4.36
2.36
Taxes
-0.92
-0.84
-1.01
-0.63
Tax rate
-26.14
-25.03
-23.31
-26.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.6
2.53
3.34
1.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.6
2.53
3.34
1.72
yoy growth (%)
2.46
-24.17
93.6
273.81
NPM
22
24.88
26.35
23.19
