AGM 10/09/2024 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for 30.06.2024. 3. To Change the Name of the Company From Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited to Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Limited in the MOA and AOA of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 4. Consent of the Board is accorded for Appointment of Sri M.V.Jagannathan, Sri M.R.Thiagarajan and Sri B.Sreeram. 5. The 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed on Tuesday the 10th September 2024 at 10.45 A.M. The Register of Members remain closed from 04.09.2024 to 10.09.2024 and the cut-off date being 03.09.2024. The details of Book Closure and e-voting for the purpose of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday the 10th September 2024 at 10.45 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM): Book Closure (Both days inclusive) from 04.09.2024 to 10.09.2024 for the purpose of Dividend at Rs.12/- (12% ) per share Subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 10.09.2024. E-Voting starts from 07.09.2024 (Saturday ) to 09.09.2024 (Monday) and the Cut-off date being 03.09.2024 (Tuesday). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) The Notice of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10th September, 2024 at 10.45 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Proceedings of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10th September, 2024 is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) The results for Remote e-voting / evoting during the AGM declared on 11th September 2024 along with the a copy of the Scrutinizer Report dated 11.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)