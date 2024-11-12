Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board Approved the Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (a) and (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 12-11-2024 and copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the period 30-09-2024 is submitted herewith. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.55. A.M. and concluded at 13.30 P.M. on 12-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for 30.06.2024. 3. To Change the Name of the Company From Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited to Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Limited in the MOA and AOA of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 4. Consent of the Board is accorded for Appointment of Sri M.V.Jagannathan, Sri M.R.Thiagarajan and Sri B.Sreeram. 5. The 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed on Tuesday the 10th September 2024 at 10.45 A.M. The Register of Members remain closed from 04.09.2024 to 10.09.2024 and the cut-off date being 03.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 9 May 2024

LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 and Recommending a Dividend if any The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Auditors Report dated 23.05.2024 for the period ended 31.03.2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 is submitted herewith. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.12/-(12%) per share of Rs.100/- each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 28 Dec 2023