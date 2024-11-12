|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board Approved the Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (a) and (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 12-11-2024 and copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the period 30-09-2024 is submitted herewith. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.55. A.M. and concluded at 13.30 P.M. on 12-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for 30.06.2024. 3. To Change the Name of the Company From Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited to Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Limited in the MOA and AOA of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 4. Consent of the Board is accorded for Appointment of Sri M.V.Jagannathan, Sri M.R.Thiagarajan and Sri B.Sreeram. 5. The 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed on Tuesday the 10th September 2024 at 10.45 A.M. The Register of Members remain closed from 04.09.2024 to 10.09.2024 and the cut-off date being 03.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 and Recommending a Dividend if any The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Auditors Report dated 23.05.2024 for the period ended 31.03.2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 is submitted herewith. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.12/-(12%) per share of Rs.100/- each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|This is to inform that the Trading Window closure period of the Company will be from Monday the 1st January 2024 to Thursday the 15th February 2024 (Both days inclusive) and the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 13th February 2024 interalia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LIMITED has informed BSE about Closure of Trading Window. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.