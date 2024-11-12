iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Board Meeting

2,141.2
(-0.47%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Lak. Auto. Looms CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results The Board Approved the Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (a) and (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30-09-2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 12-11-2024 and copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the period 30-09-2024 is submitted herewith. The Board also noted the resignation of Mr.B.Ashokkumar, Chief Technical Officer of the Company with effect from 23-11-2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.55. A.M. and concluded at 13.30 P.M. on 12-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for 30.06.2024. 3. To Change the Name of the Company From Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Limited to Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Limited in the MOA and AOA of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 4. Consent of the Board is accorded for Appointment of Sri M.V.Jagannathan, Sri M.R.Thiagarajan and Sri B.Sreeram. 5. The 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed on Tuesday the 10th September 2024 at 10.45 A.M. The Register of Members remain closed from 04.09.2024 to 10.09.2024 and the cut-off date being 03.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20249 May 2024
LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 and Recommending a Dividend if any The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Auditors Report dated 23.05.2024 for the period ended 31.03.2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 is submitted herewith. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.12/-(12%) per share of Rs.100/- each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202428 Dec 2023
This is to inform that the Trading Window closure period of the Company will be from Monday the 1st January 2024 to Thursday the 15th February 2024 (Both days inclusive) and the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 13th February 2024 interalia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LIMITED has informed BSE about Closure of Trading Window. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Lak. Auto. Looms: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.