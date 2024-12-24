Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.19
4.19
4.19
4.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.19
10.3
9.48
8.92
Net Worth
15.38
14.49
13.67
13.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.38
14.49
13.67
13.11
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.04
Networking Capital
6.97
0.97
8.51
12.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.48
0.14
0.42
Debtor Days
38.28
Other Current Assets
7.44
1.18
9.04
13.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.21
Creditor Days
19.14
Other Current Liabilities
-0.76
-0.67
-0.58
-0.66
Cash
8.36
13.49
5.11
0.21
Total Assets
15.38
14.49
13.67
13.11
