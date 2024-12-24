iifl-logo-icon 1
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

84
(0.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.19

4.19

4.19

4.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.19

10.3

9.48

8.92

Net Worth

15.38

14.49

13.67

13.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.38

14.49

13.67

13.11

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.04

Networking Capital

6.97

0.97

8.51

12.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.48

0.14

0.42

Debtor Days

38.28

Other Current Assets

7.44

1.18

9.04

13.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.21

Creditor Days

19.14

Other Current Liabilities

-0.76

-0.67

-0.58

-0.66

Cash

8.36

13.49

5.11

0.21

Total Assets

15.38

14.49

13.67

13.11

