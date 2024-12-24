Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
1.24
0.3
0.1
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.32
-0.13
-0.05
Working capital
0.7
-2.68
-1.16
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
1.13
-1.86
-1.03
0.1
Capital expenditure
-0.06
0.16
0.04
-0.17
Free cash flow
1.07
-1.7
-0.99
-0.06
Equity raised
16.79
10.57
8.72
8.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.87
8.86
7.72
8.49
