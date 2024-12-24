iifl-logo-icon 1
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84
(0.00%)
Dec 24, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd

Lex Nimble Solu. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

1.24

0.3

0.1

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.32

-0.13

-0.05

Working capital

0.7

-2.68

-1.16

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

1.13

-1.86

-1.03

0.1

Capital expenditure

-0.06

0.16

0.04

-0.17

Free cash flow

1.07

-1.7

-0.99

-0.06

Equity raised

16.79

10.57

8.72

8.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.87

8.86

7.72

8.49

