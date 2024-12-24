iifl-logo-icon 1
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

84
(0.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4

3.89

1.76

1.64

yoy growth (%)

2.85

121.14

7.11

20.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.2

-0.84

-1.26

As % of sales

56.35

56.66

48.11

77.27

Other costs

-1.77

-1.15

-0.77

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.45

29.75

43.97

18.98

Operating profit

-0.03

0.52

0.13

0.06

OPM

-0.8

13.57

7.91

3.74

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.04

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.8

0.81

0.21

0.09

Profit before tax

0.68

1.24

0.3

0.1

Taxes

-0.16

-0.32

-0.13

-0.05

Tax rate

-23.79

-26.36

-44.34

-50.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.52

0.91

0.16

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.52

0.91

0.16

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-42.72

442.62

235.69

-56.45

NPM

13.08

23.49

9.57

3.05

