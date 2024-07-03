iifl-logo-icon 1
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Share Price

84
(0.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84
  • Day's High84
  • 52 Wk High84
  • Prev. Close84
  • Day's Low84
  • 52 Wk Low 65.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E41.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.71
  • EPS2.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

84

Prev. Close

84

Turnover(Lac.)

1.68

Day's High

84

Day's Low

84

52 Week's High

84

52 Week's Low

65.5

Book Value

36.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.2

P/E

41.18

EPS

2.04

Divi. Yield

0

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.85%

Foreign: 71.85%

Indian: 2.13%

Non-Promoter- 26.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.19

4.19

4.19

4.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.19

10.3

9.48

8.92

Net Worth

15.38

14.49

13.67

13.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4

3.89

1.76

1.64

yoy growth (%)

2.85

121.14

7.11

20.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.2

-0.84

-1.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

1.24

0.3

0.1

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.32

-0.13

-0.05

Working capital

0.7

-2.68

-1.16

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.85

121.14

7.11

20.77

Op profit growth

-106.12

279.13

126.72

-70.52

EBIT growth

-44.65

310.13

196.38

-38.76

Net profit growth

-42.72

442.62

235.69

-56.45

No Record Found

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Praven Chakravarthy Medikundam

Director

Samuel Alemu

Director

Sarada Devi Medikundam

Whole-time Director

Chandra Sekhar Vanumu

Independent Director

Sreenivas Katragadda

Independent Director

Rakesh Choudhary

Independent Director

Muralidhar V Koduri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogiraj Hemant Atre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd

Summary

Lex Nimble Solutions Limited originally incorporated as ILBSG Professional Services Private Limited was re-named as Lex Nimble Solutions Private Limited with effect from 17th January, 2012 after Lex Nimble Solutions Inc., acquired a majority stake to make the Indian company its subsidiary. Further, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 18th August, 2017. The Company is an innovative business management consulting firm providing services aligned to global standards. It provide training, consulting, and appraisal services to organizations with diversified business domains including Software Development and Maintenance, Enterprise Resource Planning, Banking and Financial Services and Hardware and Systems Engineering. The Company acquired the CMMI level 2 certification and now plans to foray into new segments of business. It started providing its services from April, 2005 onwards. The Company also ventured into the CMMI Consulting and ISO certifications and trainings for which the required funds were acquired through Initial Public Offer in 2018. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 11,12,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 6.33 Crore.
Company FAQs

What is the Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is ₹35.20 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is 41.18 and 2.29 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is ₹65.5 and ₹84 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd?

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.30%, 3 Years at 38.53%, 1 Year at 14.50%, 6 Month at 13.21%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.02 %

