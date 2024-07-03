Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹84
Prev. Close₹84
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹84
Day's Low₹84
52 Week's High₹84
52 Week's Low₹65.5
Book Value₹36.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.2
P/E41.18
EPS2.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.19
4.19
4.19
4.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.19
10.3
9.48
8.92
Net Worth
15.38
14.49
13.67
13.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4
3.89
1.76
1.64
yoy growth (%)
2.85
121.14
7.11
20.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.25
-2.2
-0.84
-1.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
1.24
0.3
0.1
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.32
-0.13
-0.05
Working capital
0.7
-2.68
-1.16
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.85
121.14
7.11
20.77
Op profit growth
-106.12
279.13
126.72
-70.52
EBIT growth
-44.65
310.13
196.38
-38.76
Net profit growth
-42.72
442.62
235.69
-56.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Praven Chakravarthy Medikundam
Director
Samuel Alemu
Director
Sarada Devi Medikundam
Whole-time Director
Chandra Sekhar Vanumu
Independent Director
Sreenivas Katragadda
Independent Director
Rakesh Choudhary
Independent Director
Muralidhar V Koduri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogiraj Hemant Atre
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
Summary
Lex Nimble Solutions Limited originally incorporated as ILBSG Professional Services Private Limited was re-named as Lex Nimble Solutions Private Limited with effect from 17th January, 2012 after Lex Nimble Solutions Inc., acquired a majority stake to make the Indian company its subsidiary. Further, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 18th August, 2017. The Company is an innovative business management consulting firm providing services aligned to global standards. It provide training, consulting, and appraisal services to organizations with diversified business domains including Software Development and Maintenance, Enterprise Resource Planning, Banking and Financial Services and Hardware and Systems Engineering. The Company acquired the CMMI level 2 certification and now plans to foray into new segments of business. It started providing its services from April, 2005 onwards. The Company also ventured into the CMMI Consulting and ISO certifications and trainings for which the required funds were acquired through Initial Public Offer in 2018. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 11,12,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 6.33 Crore.
The Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is ₹35.20 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is 41.18 and 2.29 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd is ₹65.5 and ₹84 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.30%, 3 Years at 38.53%, 1 Year at 14.50%, 6 Month at 13.21%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
