Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Company Summary

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd Summary

Lex Nimble Solutions Limited originally incorporated as ILBSG Professional Services Private Limited was re-named as Lex Nimble Solutions Private Limited with effect from 17th January, 2012 after Lex Nimble Solutions Inc., acquired a majority stake to make the Indian company its subsidiary. Further, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 18th August, 2017. The Company is an innovative business management consulting firm providing services aligned to global standards. It provide training, consulting, and appraisal services to organizations with diversified business domains including Software Development and Maintenance, Enterprise Resource Planning, Banking and Financial Services and Hardware and Systems Engineering. The Company acquired the CMMI level 2 certification and now plans to foray into new segments of business. It started providing its services from April, 2005 onwards. The Company also ventured into the CMMI Consulting and ISO certifications and trainings for which the required funds were acquired through Initial Public Offer in 2018. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 11,12,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 6.33 Crore.

