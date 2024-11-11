Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited standalone financial results of the company for half year ended on 30th September 2024. Board at its meeting held on 11th November, 2024 have approved and taken on record, inter alia, the unaudited standalone financials results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Draft Annual Report Board report Notice of Annual General Meeting and other incidental and supplementary matters of the company. This is to inform you that the 2nd Board Meeting for the FY 2024-25 was held on July 31, 2024 at 6:30 pm IST (i.e. 31st Day of July, 2024 AT 8:00 A.M CST) at 1699 E Woodfield RD, Schaumburg, IL, 60173, United States of America in which the following matters were passed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 20th day of May 2024 at 07.00 PM IST (i.e at 8.30 AM CST on 20th day of May 2024) at 1699 E Woodfield RD Schaumburg IL 60173 United States of America inter alia 1. To review and consider the audited annual financial results of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the independent auditors report; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: The statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; Auditors Report (Unmodified) on the Audited financial results; Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion; We hereby inform you that the audited financial results are not being published in newspapers as the proviso to regulation 47(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 exempts the companies who have listed their securities on SME exchange to publish such results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024