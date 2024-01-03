LG Electronics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
113.13
113.13
113.13
113.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,659.1
4,243.1
5,387.6
6,473.4
Net Worth
3,772.23
4,356.23
5,500.73
6,586.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.9
70.4
66.7
0
Total Liabilities
3,852.13
4,426.63
5,567.43
6,586.53
Fixed Assets
1,343.2
1,367.3
1,150.5
1,082.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
251.9
206.9
194.5
143.2
Networking Capital
34.42
89.82
513.03
-150.17
Inventories
2,397.4
2,641
2,409.4
2,641.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,797
1,499.5
1,381.1
1,059.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
566.23
585.23
641.03
621.03
Sundry Creditors
-3,035.1
-3,119.2
-2,598.4
-3,339.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,691.1
-1,516.7
-1,320.1
-1,132.8
Cash
2,222.6
2,762.6
3,709.4
5,510.8
Total Assets
3,852.13
4,426.63
5,567.43
6,586.53
