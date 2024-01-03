iifl-logo

LG Electronics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

113.13

113.13

113.13

113.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,659.1

4,243.1

5,387.6

6,473.4

Net Worth

3,772.23

4,356.23

5,500.73

6,586.53

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

79.9

70.4

66.7

0

Total Liabilities

3,852.13

4,426.63

5,567.43

6,586.53

Fixed Assets

1,343.2

1,367.3

1,150.5

1,082.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

251.9

206.9

194.5

143.2

Networking Capital

34.42

89.82

513.03

-150.17

Inventories

2,397.4

2,641

2,409.4

2,641.8

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1,797

1,499.5

1,381.1

1,059.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

566.23

585.23

641.03

621.03

Sundry Creditors

-3,035.1

-3,119.2

-2,598.4

-3,339.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,691.1

-1,516.7

-1,320.1

-1,132.8

Cash

2,222.6

2,762.6

3,709.4

5,510.8

Total Assets

3,852.13

4,426.63

5,567.43

6,586.53

