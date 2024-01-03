LG Electronics India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
16,453.95
|0
|99,568.88
|15.93
|0.05
|890.86
|360.71
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,485.35
|65.12
|93,122.79
|352.34
|0.67
|5,437.81
|132.88
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,151.85
|222.66
|47,942.18
|54.29
|0
|450.82
|632.9
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,353.3
|69.83
|44,778.63
|203.48
|0.52
|3,049.34
|245.77
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,878.75
|86.34
|38,629.88
|108.56
|0.48
|2,846.63
|138.83
