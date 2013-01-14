Link House Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
9.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.42
8.38
8.32
8.3
Net Worth
18.34
18.3
18.24
18.22
Minority Interest
Debt
50.72
44.68
33.35
20.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Total Liabilities
69.22
63.14
51.75
39.05
Fixed Assets
10.85
11.24
11.26
11.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
0.66
0.64
0.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
54.94
48.48
37.33
24.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.41
1.62
2.8
2.83
Debtor Days
511.14
114.4
0
271.54
Other Current Assets
67.76
60.42
48.12
28.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.13
Creditor Days
21.75
4.94
0
12.47
Other Current Liabilities
-14.17
-13.49
-13.51
-6.24
Cash
2.75
2.75
2.5
2.3
Total Assets
69.21
63.13
51.73
39.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.