iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Link House Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.69
(4.55%)
Jan 14, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Link House Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1

5.16

0

3.8

yoy growth (%)

-80.51

0

-100

38.42

Raw materials

-0.45

-5.14

0

-0.06

As % of sales

45.1

99.46

0

1.6

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.14

-0.16

As % of sales

14.76

2.36

0

4.41

Other costs

-0.45

-0.54

-0.66

-2.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.56

10.62

0

59.18

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.64

-0.8

1.32

OPM

-5.43

-12.45

0

34.78

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

-1.38

-1.03

-1.08

-1.15

Other income

1.55

1.82

2.04

0.35

Profit before tax

0.06

0.09

0.09

0.45

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

-30.89

-30.9

-30.9

-12.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-8.7

Net profit

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.4

yoy growth (%)

-28.96

-1.32

-83.99

50.44

NPM

4.45

1.22

0

10.52

Link House Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Link House Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.