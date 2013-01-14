Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1
5.16
0
3.8
yoy growth (%)
-80.51
0
-100
38.42
Raw materials
-0.45
-5.14
0
-0.06
As % of sales
45.1
99.46
0
1.6
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.12
-0.14
-0.16
As % of sales
14.76
2.36
0
4.41
Other costs
-0.45
-0.54
-0.66
-2.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.56
10.62
0
59.18
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.64
-0.8
1.32
OPM
-5.43
-12.45
0
34.78
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
-1.38
-1.03
-1.08
-1.15
Other income
1.55
1.82
2.04
0.35
Profit before tax
0.06
0.09
0.09
0.45
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
-30.89
-30.9
-30.9
-12.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.06
0.06
0.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-8.7
Net profit
0.04
0.06
0.06
0.4
yoy growth (%)
-28.96
-1.32
-83.99
50.44
NPM
4.45
1.22
0
10.52
