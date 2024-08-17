iifl-logo-icon 1
0.69
(4.55%)
Jan 14, 2013

Link House Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.69

Prev. Close

0.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.69

Day's Low

0.69

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Link House Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Link House Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Link House Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.51%

Non-Promoter- 28.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Link House Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

9.92

9.92

9.92

9.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.42

8.38

8.32

8.3

Net Worth

18.34

18.3

18.24

18.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1

5.16

0

3.8

yoy growth (%)

-80.51

0

-100

38.42

Raw materials

-0.45

-5.14

0

-0.06

As % of sales

45.1

99.46

0

1.6

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.14

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.06

0.09

0.09

0.45

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.18

-0.77

0.89

-0.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.51

0

-100

38.42

Op profit growth

-91.49

-20.18

-160.95

-2,105.42

EBIT growth

27.98

-3.83

-27.2

10.47

Net profit growth

-28.96

-1.32

-83.99

50.44

Link House Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Link House Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nandkumar K Harchandani

Director

Ashok B Purohit

Executive Director

Archana D Wani

Director

Anilkumar N Harchandani

Director

Anil Wamanrao Admane

Director

Archana Anil Admane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Link House Industries Ltd

Summary

Linkhouse Industries Limited was incorporated in 1984. Earlier known as Linkhouse Commercials, it got its present name on June 21, 1996. The company is engaged in construction activities. The commercial and residential complexes are constructed in and around the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The company is based in Nagpur, India.
