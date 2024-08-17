Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.69
Prev. Close₹0.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.69
Day's Low₹0.69
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
9.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.42
8.38
8.32
8.3
Net Worth
18.34
18.3
18.24
18.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1
5.16
0
3.8
yoy growth (%)
-80.51
0
-100
38.42
Raw materials
-0.45
-5.14
0
-0.06
As % of sales
45.1
99.46
0
1.6
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.12
-0.14
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.06
0.09
0.09
0.45
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.18
-0.77
0.89
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.51
0
-100
38.42
Op profit growth
-91.49
-20.18
-160.95
-2,105.42
EBIT growth
27.98
-3.83
-27.2
10.47
Net profit growth
-28.96
-1.32
-83.99
50.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nandkumar K Harchandani
Director
Ashok B Purohit
Executive Director
Archana D Wani
Director
Anilkumar N Harchandani
Director
Anil Wamanrao Admane
Director
Archana Anil Admane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Link House Industries Ltd
Summary
Linkhouse Industries Limited was incorporated in 1984. Earlier known as Linkhouse Commercials, it got its present name on June 21, 1996. The company is engaged in construction activities. The commercial and residential complexes are constructed in and around the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The company is based in Nagpur, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.