iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Link House Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.69
(4.55%)
Jan 14, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Link House Industries Ltd

Link House Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.06

0.09

0.09

0.45

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.18

-0.77

0.89

-0.62

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

-0.76

0.89

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0

0.04

0.06

0

Free cash flow

-0.19

-0.72

0.96

-0.27

Equity raised

16.75

16.63

16.55

15.9

Investing

0.01

0.02

0.01

-0.22

Financing

93.8

76.43

52.96

37.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.37

92.36

70.48

52.95

Link House Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Link House Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.