Link House Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.06
0.09
0.09
0.45
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.18
-0.77
0.89
-0.62
Other operating items
Operating
-0.19
-0.76
0.89
-0.28
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
0.06
0
Free cash flow
-0.19
-0.72
0.96
-0.27
Equity raised
16.75
16.63
16.55
15.9
Investing
0.01
0.02
0.01
-0.22
Financing
93.8
76.43
52.96
37.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.37
92.36
70.48
52.95
