Linkhouse Industries Limited was incorporated in 1984. Earlier known as Linkhouse Commercials, it got its present name on June 21, 1996. The company is engaged in construction activities. The commercial and residential complexes are constructed in and around the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The company is based in Nagpur, India.
