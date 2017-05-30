To,

The Members of,

LINKHOUSE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Linkhouse Industries Limited (the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements).

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materials misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the order under section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessment, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March 2017, and its financial performance and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2017 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we enclosed in the annexure a statement on matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

g) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed as an annexure to this report.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As informed to us the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. In terms of Rule 11 (d) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2017 company has made requisite disclosures of Specified Bank Notes deposited during the period 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 in its financial Report and there are no discrepancies.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2017 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.