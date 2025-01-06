iifl-logo-icon 1
Link Pharma Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Link Pharma Chem Ltd

Link Pharma Chem FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.62

1.67

1.44

0.93

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.87

-0.92

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.59

-0.49

-0.27

Working capital

0.08

0.34

2.78

0.56

Other operating items

Operating

1.03

0.55

2.8

0.32

Capital expenditure

1

0.18

-0.01

0.15

Free cash flow

2.03

0.73

2.78

0.47

Equity raised

16.26

14.02

11.98

10.63

Investing

4.49

0

0

0

Financing

3.73

0.88

2.78

1.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.52

15.63

17.54

12.49

