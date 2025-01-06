Link Pharma Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.62
1.67
1.44
0.93
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.87
-0.92
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.59
-0.49
-0.27
Working capital
0.08
0.34
2.78
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
1.03
0.55
2.8
0.32
Capital expenditure
1
0.18
-0.01
0.15
Free cash flow
2.03
0.73
2.78
0.47
Equity raised
16.26
14.02
11.98
10.63
Investing
4.49
0
0
0
Financing
3.73
0.88
2.78
1.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.52
15.63
17.54
12.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.