Link Pharma Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.65
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Link Pharma Chem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

53.56

34.81

25.47

24.5

yoy growth (%)

53.85

36.67

3.96

4.11

Raw materials

-36.43

-17.77

-9.91

-11.32

As % of sales

68.01

51.06

38.92

46.23

Employee costs

-5.77

-5.62

-4.98

-4.71

As % of sales

10.77

16.16

19.57

19.25

Other costs

-7.82

-8.43

-7.94

-6.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.6

24.23

31.18

26.27

Operating profit

3.53

2.97

2.62

2.01

OPM

6.6

8.53

10.31

8.23

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.87

-0.92

-0.89

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.44

-0.36

-0.38

Other income

0.46

0.02

0.1

0.19

Profit before tax

2.62

1.67

1.44

0.93

Taxes

-0.73

-0.59

-0.49

-0.27

Tax rate

-28.22

-35.36

-34.09

-29.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.88

1.08

0.94

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.88

1.08

0.94

0.65

yoy growth (%)

73.44

14.21

44.32

-42

NPM

3.51

3.11

3.72

2.68

