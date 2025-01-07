Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
53.56
34.81
25.47
24.5
yoy growth (%)
53.85
36.67
3.96
4.11
Raw materials
-36.43
-17.77
-9.91
-11.32
As % of sales
68.01
51.06
38.92
46.23
Employee costs
-5.77
-5.62
-4.98
-4.71
As % of sales
10.77
16.16
19.57
19.25
Other costs
-7.82
-8.43
-7.94
-6.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.6
24.23
31.18
26.27
Operating profit
3.53
2.97
2.62
2.01
OPM
6.6
8.53
10.31
8.23
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.87
-0.92
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.44
-0.36
-0.38
Other income
0.46
0.02
0.1
0.19
Profit before tax
2.62
1.67
1.44
0.93
Taxes
-0.73
-0.59
-0.49
-0.27
Tax rate
-28.22
-35.36
-34.09
-29.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.88
1.08
0.94
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.88
1.08
0.94
0.65
yoy growth (%)
73.44
14.21
44.32
-42
NPM
3.51
3.11
3.72
2.68
