SectorChemicals
Open₹41.05
Prev. Close₹41.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹42.4
Day's Low₹40.6
52 Week's High₹55.71
52 Week's Low₹39.1
Book Value₹30.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.83
P/E38.73
EPS1.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.27
10.6
10.03
8.12
Net Worth
13.71
15.04
14.47
12.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
53.56
34.81
25.47
24.5
yoy growth (%)
53.85
36.67
3.96
4.11
Raw materials
-36.43
-17.77
-9.91
-11.32
As % of sales
68.01
51.06
38.92
46.23
Employee costs
-5.77
-5.62
-4.98
-4.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.62
1.67
1.44
0.93
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.87
-0.92
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.59
-0.49
-0.27
Working capital
0.08
0.34
2.78
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.85
36.67
3.96
4.11
Op profit growth
19
13.05
30.27
-27.32
EBIT growth
45.01
17.55
36.99
-33.75
Net profit growth
73.44
14.21
44.32
-42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
S G Thakur
Managing Director
Rishikesh S.Thakur
Independent Director
Rachna Ghai
Independent Director
Rohit Jitendraprasad Shah
Independent Director
Rangoli S Gada
Reports by Link Pharma Chem Ltd
Summary
Link Pharma Chem Ltd (LPCL) is a mid-size leading chemical manufacturing company, incorporated in the year 1986. The Company operate in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC). The Company increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. It undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa, which was completed in 1994.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting multi range intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro industries and specialty chemicals. It is engaged in custom synthesis / contract manufacturing for multistage synthesis for small, medium, large companies as well. The Companys strength lies in carrying out very critical corrosive reactions involving chemicals like Chlorine, Oleum, Chlorosulphonic Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Sulphur Chlorides etc. and also to control the laid down environmental needs. It is equipped with adequate glass lined & S. S. reactor capacities aided by all sorts of utilities and supporting accessories. The services offered are contract manufacturing facilities; development of multi step pathways for organic synthesis and refinement and optimization of existing synthetic methods. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlorinated paraffin (CP) was merged with LPCL in Apr.94. This formed the present unit, Link Pharma Chem. It modernized and expanded its TC capacity to 3300 tpa, expanded its product range to include CP 70 (450 tpa), a
The Link Pharma Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹18.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is 38.73 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Link Pharma Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹39.1 and ₹55.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Link Pharma Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.09%, 3 Years at -11.61%, 1 Year at -9.32%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at 1.21% and 1 Month at 0.76%.
