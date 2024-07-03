iifl-logo-icon 1
Link Pharma Chem Ltd Share Price

42.4
(3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.05
  • Day's High42.4
  • 52 Wk High55.71
  • Prev. Close41.05
  • Day's Low40.6
  • 52 Wk Low 39.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E38.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.89
  • EPS1.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.83
  • Div. Yield0
Link Pharma Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Link Pharma Chem Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Link Pharma Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Link Pharma Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Link Pharma Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.27

10.6

10.03

8.12

Net Worth

13.71

15.04

14.47

12.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

53.56

34.81

25.47

24.5

yoy growth (%)

53.85

36.67

3.96

4.11

Raw materials

-36.43

-17.77

-9.91

-11.32

As % of sales

68.01

51.06

38.92

46.23

Employee costs

-5.77

-5.62

-4.98

-4.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.62

1.67

1.44

0.93

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.87

-0.92

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.59

-0.49

-0.27

Working capital

0.08

0.34

2.78

0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.85

36.67

3.96

4.11

Op profit growth

19

13.05

30.27

-27.32

EBIT growth

45.01

17.55

36.99

-33.75

Net profit growth

73.44

14.21

44.32

-42

No Record Found

Link Pharma Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Link Pharma Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

S G Thakur

Managing Director

Rishikesh S.Thakur

Independent Director

Rachna Ghai

Independent Director

Rohit Jitendraprasad Shah

Independent Director

Rangoli S Gada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Link Pharma Chem Ltd
Summary

Summary

Link Pharma Chem Ltd (LPCL) is a mid-size leading chemical manufacturing company, incorporated in the year 1986. The Company operate in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC). The Company increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. It undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa, which was completed in 1994.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting multi range intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro industries and specialty chemicals. It is engaged in custom synthesis / contract manufacturing for multistage synthesis for small, medium, large companies as well. The Companys strength lies in carrying out very critical corrosive reactions involving chemicals like Chlorine, Oleum, Chlorosulphonic Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Sulphur Chlorides etc. and also to control the laid down environmental needs. It is equipped with adequate glass lined & S. S. reactor capacities aided by all sorts of utilities and supporting accessories. The services offered are contract manufacturing facilities; development of multi step pathways for organic synthesis and refinement and optimization of existing synthetic methods. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlorinated paraffin (CP) was merged with LPCL in Apr.94. This formed the present unit, Link Pharma Chem. It modernized and expanded its TC capacity to 3300 tpa, expanded its product range to include CP 70 (450 tpa), a
Company FAQs

What is the Link Pharma Chem Ltd share price today?

The Link Pharma Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹18.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is 38.73 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Link Pharma Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹39.1 and ₹55.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Link Pharma Chem Ltd?

Link Pharma Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.09%, 3 Years at -11.61%, 1 Year at -9.32%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at 1.21% and 1 Month at 0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Link Pharma Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Link Pharma Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.49 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 48.49 %

