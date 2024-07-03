Summary

Link Pharma Chem Ltd (LPCL) is a mid-size leading chemical manufacturing company, incorporated in the year 1986. The Company operate in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC). The Company increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. It undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa, which was completed in 1994.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting multi range intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro industries and specialty chemicals. It is engaged in custom synthesis / contract manufacturing for multistage synthesis for small, medium, large companies as well. The Companys strength lies in carrying out very critical corrosive reactions involving chemicals like Chlorine, Oleum, Chlorosulphonic Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Sulphur Chlorides etc. and also to control the laid down environmental needs. It is equipped with adequate glass lined & S. S. reactor capacities aided by all sorts of utilities and supporting accessories. The services offered are contract manufacturing facilities; development of multi step pathways for organic synthesis and refinement and optimization of existing synthetic methods. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlorinated paraffin (CP) was merged with LPCL in Apr.94. This formed the present unit, Link Pharma Chem. It modernized and expanded its TC capacity to 3300 tpa, expanded its product range to include CP 70 (450 tpa), a

