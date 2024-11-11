Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

LINK PHARMA CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on today, i.e. Monday 11th November, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

LINK PHARMA CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th August, 2024 . We herewith submit unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

LINK PHARMA CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Re-classification of status of shareholder from Promoter Group category to Public category under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome for board meeting in the matter of Reclassification was subject to the approval of the other regulatory authorities, in terms of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

LINK PHARMA CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024