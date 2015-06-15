Linkson International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
1.65
1.65
1.65
3.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.14
14.38
9.74
4.54
Net Worth
20.79
16.03
11.39
7.82
Minority Interest
Debt
70.55
68.88
56.31
47.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.89
0.89
0.89
0.89
Total Liabilities
92.23
85.8
68.59
56.21
Fixed Assets
20.21
18.4
20.32
18.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.12
0.02
0
Networking Capital
64.02
64
46.25
36.88
Inventories
64.69
49.95
29.33
9.2
Inventory Days
76.4
62.55
44.86
Sundry Debtors
49.86
41.51
45.08
70.28
Debtor Days
58.88
51.98
68.95
Other Current Assets
0.83
1.42
1.2
0.92
Sundry Creditors
-46.26
-25.39
-28.02
-43.45
Creditor Days
54.63
31.79
42.86
Other Current Liabilities
-5.1
-3.49
-1.34
-0.06
Cash
7.72
3.29
2
0.96
Total Assets
92.25
85.81
68.59
56.21
