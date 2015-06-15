iifl-logo
Linkson International Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

1.65

1.65

1.65

3.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.14

14.38

9.74

4.54

Net Worth

20.79

16.03

11.39

7.82

Minority Interest

Debt

70.55

68.88

56.31

47.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.89

0.89

0.89

0.89

Total Liabilities

92.23

85.8

68.59

56.21

Fixed Assets

20.21

18.4

20.32

18.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.12

0.02

0

Networking Capital

64.02

64

46.25

36.88

Inventories

64.69

49.95

29.33

9.2

Inventory Days

76.4

62.55

44.86

Sundry Debtors

49.86

41.51

45.08

70.28

Debtor Days

58.88

51.98

68.95

Other Current Assets

0.83

1.42

1.2

0.92

Sundry Creditors

-46.26

-25.39

-28.02

-43.45

Creditor Days

54.63

31.79

42.86

Other Current Liabilities

-5.1

-3.49

-1.34

-0.06

Cash

7.72

3.29

2

0.96

Total Assets

92.25

85.81

68.59

56.21

