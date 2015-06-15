iifl-logo
Linkson International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

309.05

291.46

238.62

yoy growth (%)

6.03

22.14

Raw materials

-289.14

-273.09

-222.89

As % of sales

93.55

93.69

93.41

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.61

-0.42

As % of sales

0.12

0.21

0.17

Other costs

-0.6

-0.46

-0.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.19

0.15

0.21

Operating profit

18.92

17.3

14.79

OPM

6.12

5.93

6.19

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.36

-2.26

Interest expense

-10.66

-9.06

-7.45

Other income

0.19

0.19

0.16

Profit before tax

6.37

6.06

5.23

Taxes

-1.61

-1.43

-1.47

Tax rate

-25.32

-23.61

-28.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.76

4.63

3.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

4.76

4.63

3.75

yoy growth (%)

2.8

23.24

NPM

1.54

1.58

1.57

