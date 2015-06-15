Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
309.05
291.46
238.62
yoy growth (%)
6.03
22.14
Raw materials
-289.14
-273.09
-222.89
As % of sales
93.55
93.69
93.41
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.61
-0.42
As % of sales
0.12
0.21
0.17
Other costs
-0.6
-0.46
-0.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.19
0.15
0.21
Operating profit
18.92
17.3
14.79
OPM
6.12
5.93
6.19
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.36
-2.26
Interest expense
-10.66
-9.06
-7.45
Other income
0.19
0.19
0.16
Profit before tax
6.37
6.06
5.23
Taxes
-1.61
-1.43
-1.47
Tax rate
-25.32
-23.61
-28.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.76
4.63
3.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
4.76
4.63
3.75
yoy growth (%)
2.8
23.24
NPM
1.54
1.58
1.57
