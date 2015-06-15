Linkson International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
6.37
6.06
5.23
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.36
-2.26
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.43
-1.47
Working capital
4.48
19.04
Other operating items
Operating
7.16
21.3
Capital expenditure
3.89
0.03
Free cash flow
11.05
21.34
Equity raised
28.75
19.48
Investing
0.09
0
Financing
44.13
39.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.03
80.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.