Linkson International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90.75
(4.97%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Linkson Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

6.37

6.06

5.23

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.36

-2.26

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.43

-1.47

Working capital

4.48

19.04

Other operating items

Operating

7.16

21.3

Capital expenditure

3.89

0.03

Free cash flow

11.05

21.34

Equity raised

28.75

19.48

Investing

0.09

0

Financing

44.13

39.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.03

80.4

