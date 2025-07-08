Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹90.75
Prev. Close₹86.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹90.75
Day's Low₹90.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹62.95
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
1.65
1.65
1.65
3.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.14
14.38
9.74
4.54
Net Worth
20.79
16.03
11.39
7.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
309.05
291.46
238.62
yoy growth (%)
6.03
22.14
Raw materials
-289.14
-273.09
-222.89
As % of sales
93.55
93.69
93.41
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.61
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
6.37
6.06
5.23
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.36
-2.26
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.43
-1.47
Working capital
4.48
19.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.03
22.14
Op profit growth
9.37
16.97
EBIT growth
12.63
19.22
Net profit growth
2.8
23.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Manju Sangla
Director
Yashwant Sangla
Director
Anand Chaturvedi
B-103 Pusph Heritage B-Wing,
Dhanukarwadi Kandivli(W),
Maharashtra - 400067
Tel: 91-22-8060374
Website: -
Email: investors@linksongroup.com
B-103 Pusph Heritage,
Dhanukarwadi, Kandivli(E),
Mumbai - 400067
Tel: 91-022-8060374
Website: www.linkson.in
Email: investors@linksongroup.com
Summary
Linkson International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The Linkson Group is a professionally managed, dynamic, customer-focussed, diversified enterprise with interests in Coal, Minerals, Steel, ...
Read More
