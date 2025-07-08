iifl-logo
Linkson International Ltd Share Price Live

90.75
(4.97%)
Jun 15, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.75
  • Day's High90.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close86.45
  • Day's Low90.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value62.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Linkson International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

90.75

Prev. Close

86.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

90.75

Day's Low

90.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

62.95

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Linkson International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Linkson International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Linkson International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.41%

Non-Promoter- 75.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Linkson International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

1.65

1.65

1.65

3.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.14

14.38

9.74

4.54

Net Worth

20.79

16.03

11.39

7.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

309.05

291.46

238.62

yoy growth (%)

6.03

22.14

Raw materials

-289.14

-273.09

-222.89

As % of sales

93.55

93.69

93.41

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.61

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

6.37

6.06

5.23

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.36

-2.26

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.43

-1.47

Working capital

4.48

19.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.03

22.14

Op profit growth

9.37

16.97

EBIT growth

12.63

19.22

Net profit growth

2.8

23.24

No Record Found

Linkson International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Linkson International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Manju Sangla

Director

Yashwant Sangla

Director

Anand Chaturvedi

Registered Office

B-103 Pusph Heritage B-Wing,

Dhanukarwadi Kandivli(W),

Maharashtra - 400067

Tel: 91-22-8060374

Website: -

Email: investors@linksongroup.com

Registrar Office

B-103 Pusph Heritage,

Dhanukarwadi, Kandivli(E),

Mumbai - 400067

Tel: 91-022-8060374

Website: www.linkson.in

Email: investors@linksongroup.com

Summary

Linkson International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The Linkson Group is a professionally managed, dynamic, customer-focussed, diversified enterprise with interests in Coal, Minerals, Steel, ...
Reports by Linkson International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Linkson International Ltd share price today?

The Linkson International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Linkson International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linkson International Ltd is ₹29.97 Cr. as of 15 Jun ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Linkson International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Linkson International Ltd is 0 and 1.44 as of 15 Jun ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Linkson International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linkson International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linkson International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jun ‘15

What is the CAGR of Linkson International Ltd?

Linkson International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.89%, 3 Years at 40.60%, 1 Year at -30.19%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -0.44% and 1 Month at -0.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Linkson International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Linkson International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.58 %

