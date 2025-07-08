Linkson International Ltd Summary

Linkson International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The Linkson Group is a professionally managed, dynamic, customer-focussed, diversified enterprise with interests in Coal, Minerals, Steel, Power, Infrastructure, Logistics and Trading. Headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra the geographical centre of India, its location offers a strategic advantage being well connected by Rail, Road and Air to all major towns of the country being an important junction with an International Airport.