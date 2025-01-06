iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lippi Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.95
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lippi Systems Ltd

Lippi Systems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.22

1.63

2.51

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.39

-1.49

-1.46

Tax paid

0.08

-0.03

-0.67

-0.85

Working capital

-1.24

0.71

-1.4

0.73

Other operating items

Operating

-3.11

-0.5

-1.92

0.92

Capital expenditure

0.23

0.13

3.63

-1.06

Free cash flow

-2.87

-0.37

1.7

-0.13

Equity raised

34.13

32.95

30.25

26.69

Investing

-0.27

0.02

0

0

Financing

0.19

1.4

8.25

3.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.18

34

40.2

30.36

Lippi Systems : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lippi Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.