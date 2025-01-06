Lippi Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.22
1.63
2.51
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.39
-1.49
-1.46
Tax paid
0.08
-0.03
-0.67
-0.85
Working capital
-1.24
0.71
-1.4
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-3.11
-0.5
-1.92
0.92
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.13
3.63
-1.06
Free cash flow
-2.87
-0.37
1.7
-0.13
Equity raised
34.13
32.95
30.25
26.69
Investing
-0.27
0.02
0
0
Financing
0.19
1.4
8.25
3.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.18
34
40.2
30.36
No Record Found
