SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹21.45
Prev. Close₹20.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹21.45
Day's Low₹20
52 Week's High₹34.9
52 Week's Low₹12.26
Book Value₹30.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.87
15.73
17.34
16.66
Net Worth
21.87
22.73
24.34
23.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.08
13.91
16.05
15.72
yoy growth (%)
-5.96
-13.33
2.1
5.6
Raw materials
-4.51
-3.81
-4.44
-3.91
As % of sales
34.5
27.44
27.67
24.91
Employee costs
-2.81
-2.99
-2.31
-2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.22
1.63
2.51
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.39
-1.49
-1.46
Tax paid
0.08
-0.03
-0.67
-0.85
Working capital
-1.24
0.71
-1.4
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.96
-13.33
2.1
5.6
Op profit growth
-37.52
-56.69
-28.16
49.98
EBIT growth
-85.79
-54.74
-33.53
70.23
Net profit growth
-331.82
-81.06
-41.93
212.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Kunal Agrawal
Independent Director
Govindlal C Thakkar
Chairman & Managing Director
Nandlal J Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshan B Shah
Independent Director
Apexa Ajaykumar Panchal
Non Executive Director
Tirthraj Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lippi Systems Ltd
Summary
Lippi Systems Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of Lippi Systems Private Ltd in the state of Gujarat and converted into Public Limited Company by passing Special Resolution and Fresh Certificate of incorporation had been issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is having plant for manufacturing of rotogravure printing cylinder at New Ahmedabad Industrial Estate. The Company has also finalized orders with suppliers for major Plant & Machinery.For the expansion scheme as well as for the purpose of working capital requirement the company had issued 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.26/- per share on preferential issue basis in 2000-2001. The installed capacity of Rotogravure Printing Cylinders was increased to 1700 Sq Mtrs during 2001-02 and the commerical production was commenced in December,2001.
Read More
The Lippi Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lippi Systems Ltd is ₹14.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lippi Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lippi Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lippi Systems Ltd is ₹12.26 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lippi Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.33%, 3 Years at 2.93%, 1 Year at 56.06%, 6 Month at 32.51%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at 3.20%.
