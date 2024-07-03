iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lippi Systems Ltd Share Price

20
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.45
  • Day's High21.45
  • 52 Wk High34.9
  • Prev. Close20.99
  • Day's Low20
  • 52 Wk Low 12.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lippi Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

21.45

Prev. Close

20.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

21.45

Day's Low

20

52 Week's High

34.9

52 Week's Low

12.26

Book Value

30.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lippi Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

Lippi Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lippi Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.23%

Foreign: 0.22%

Indian: 51.46%

Non-Promoter- 48.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lippi Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.87

15.73

17.34

16.66

Net Worth

21.87

22.73

24.34

23.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.08

13.91

16.05

15.72

yoy growth (%)

-5.96

-13.33

2.1

5.6

Raw materials

-4.51

-3.81

-4.44

-3.91

As % of sales

34.5

27.44

27.67

24.91

Employee costs

-2.81

-2.99

-2.31

-2.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.22

1.63

2.51

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.39

-1.49

-1.46

Tax paid

0.08

-0.03

-0.67

-0.85

Working capital

-1.24

0.71

-1.4

0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.96

-13.33

2.1

5.6

Op profit growth

-37.52

-56.69

-28.16

49.98

EBIT growth

-85.79

-54.74

-33.53

70.23

Net profit growth

-331.82

-81.06

-41.93

212.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lippi Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lippi Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Kunal Agrawal

Independent Director

Govindlal C Thakkar

Chairman & Managing Director

Nandlal J Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshan B Shah

Independent Director

Apexa Ajaykumar Panchal

Non Executive Director

Tirthraj Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lippi Systems Ltd

Summary

Lippi Systems Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of Lippi Systems Private Ltd in the state of Gujarat and converted into Public Limited Company by passing Special Resolution and Fresh Certificate of incorporation had been issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is having plant for manufacturing of rotogravure printing cylinder at New Ahmedabad Industrial Estate. The Company has also finalized orders with suppliers for major Plant & Machinery.For the expansion scheme as well as for the purpose of working capital requirement the company had issued 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.26/- per share on preferential issue basis in 2000-2001. The installed capacity of Rotogravure Printing Cylinders was increased to 1700 Sq Mtrs during 2001-02 and the commerical production was commenced in December,2001.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lippi Systems Ltd share price today?

The Lippi Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lippi Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lippi Systems Ltd is ₹14.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lippi Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lippi Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lippi Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lippi Systems Ltd is ₹12.26 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lippi Systems Ltd?

Lippi Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.33%, 3 Years at 2.93%, 1 Year at 56.06%, 6 Month at 32.51%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at 3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lippi Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lippi Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lippi Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.