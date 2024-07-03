iifl-logo-icon 1
Lippi Systems Ltd Company Summary

20
(-0.10%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Lippi Systems Ltd Summary

Lippi Systems Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of Lippi Systems Private Ltd in the state of Gujarat and converted into Public Limited Company by passing Special Resolution and Fresh Certificate of incorporation had been issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is having plant for manufacturing of rotogravure printing cylinder at New Ahmedabad Industrial Estate. The Company has also finalized orders with suppliers for major Plant & Machinery.For the expansion scheme as well as for the purpose of working capital requirement the company had issued 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.26/- per share on preferential issue basis in 2000-2001. The installed capacity of Rotogravure Printing Cylinders was increased to 1700 Sq Mtrs during 2001-02 and the commerical production was commenced in December,2001.

