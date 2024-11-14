Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

LIPPI SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company in order the transact the following business: 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. We request you to take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly. Outcome of BM - Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

LIPPI SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following business: 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. We request you to take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly. In continuation of our letter dated August 08, 2024, and Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Financial Results: 2. Convening 31st Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024: 3. Re-Appointment of Mr. Nandlal J. Agrawal (DIN - 00336556) as a Managing Director of the 4. Re-Appointment of Mr. Kunal N. Agrawal (DIN - 00169324) as a Whole Time Director of the Company: 5. Disposal of Undertaking of the Company: Disposal of undertaking of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

LIPPI SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company in order the transact the following business: 1. To consider and adopt the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. We request you to take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly. Appointment of Sec. auditor and internal auditor Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015. Retirement of ID- Mr. Kamlesh S. Sharma Retirement of ID - Mr. Tirthraj Pandya Appointment of Mr. Tirthraj Pandya (No-executive and Non-Independent) Reconstitution of Committee

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024