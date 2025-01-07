iifl-logo-icon 1
Lippi Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.78
(4.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.08

13.91

16.05

15.72

yoy growth (%)

-5.96

-13.33

2.1

5.6

Raw materials

-4.51

-3.81

-4.44

-3.91

As % of sales

34.5

27.44

27.67

24.91

Employee costs

-2.81

-2.99

-2.31

-2.13

As % of sales

21.51

21.5

14.43

13.59

Other costs

-4.96

-5.83

-6.37

-5.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.94

41.96

39.71

35.65

Operating profit

0.78

1.26

2.91

4.06

OPM

6.03

9.08

18.17

25.83

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.39

-1.49

-1.46

Interest expense

-0.67

-0.93

-0.92

-1.34

Other income

0.82

1.29

1.14

1.26

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.22

1.63

2.51

Taxes

0.08

-0.03

-0.67

-0.85

Tax rate

-17.19

-17.74

-41.17

-33.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

0.18

0.96

1.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.42

0.18

0.96

1.66

yoy growth (%)

-331.82

-81.06

-41.93

212.48

NPM

-3.23

1.31

6

10.56

