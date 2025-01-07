Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.08
13.91
16.05
15.72
yoy growth (%)
-5.96
-13.33
2.1
5.6
Raw materials
-4.51
-3.81
-4.44
-3.91
As % of sales
34.5
27.44
27.67
24.91
Employee costs
-2.81
-2.99
-2.31
-2.13
As % of sales
21.51
21.5
14.43
13.59
Other costs
-4.96
-5.83
-6.37
-5.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.94
41.96
39.71
35.65
Operating profit
0.78
1.26
2.91
4.06
OPM
6.03
9.08
18.17
25.83
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.39
-1.49
-1.46
Interest expense
-0.67
-0.93
-0.92
-1.34
Other income
0.82
1.29
1.14
1.26
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.22
1.63
2.51
Taxes
0.08
-0.03
-0.67
-0.85
Tax rate
-17.19
-17.74
-41.17
-33.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
0.18
0.96
1.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.42
0.18
0.96
1.66
yoy growth (%)
-331.82
-81.06
-41.93
212.48
NPM
-3.23
1.31
6
10.56
