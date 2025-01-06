LWS Knitwear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.35
0.32
0.24
0.13
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
Working capital
6.3
0.34
1
-3.82
Other operating items
Operating
6.45
0.48
1.06
-3.78
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0
0.65
Free cash flow
6.45
0.5
1.06
-3.13
Equity raised
10.36
9.88
9.1
8.77
Investing
-3.69
0.22
0.32
-3.06
Financing
4.45
0.07
0.01
-4.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.58
10.67
10.49
-1.85
