LWS Knitwear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.35

0.32

0.24

0.13

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

Working capital

6.3

0.34

1

-3.82

Other operating items

Operating

6.45

0.48

1.06

-3.78

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

0

0.65

Free cash flow

6.45

0.5

1.06

-3.13

Equity raised

10.36

9.88

9.1

8.77

Investing

-3.69

0.22

0.32

-3.06

Financing

4.45

0.07

0.01

-4.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.58

10.67

10.49

-1.85

