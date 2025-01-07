Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
61.75
45.63
29
30.27
yoy growth (%)
35.34
57.31
-4.18
-6.07
Raw materials
-60.67
-44.88
-28.33
-29.76
As % of sales
98.24
98.36
97.68
98.33
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
As % of sales
0.24
0.12
0.15
0.18
Other costs
-0.2
-0.19
-0.22
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.32
0.43
0.77
0.48
Operating profit
0.73
0.49
0.4
0.3
OPM
1.18
1.08
1.39
0.99
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.06
-0.06
-0.13
Other income
0
2.09
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.35
0.32
0.24
0.13
Taxes
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
Tax rate
-26.27
-24.36
-30.85
-27.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.24
0.16
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
0.24
0.16
0.1
yoy growth (%)
4.92
47.9
67.58
11.48
NPM
0.42
0.54
0.57
0.33
