LWS Knitwear Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.3
(4.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

61.75

45.63

29

30.27

yoy growth (%)

35.34

57.31

-4.18

-6.07

Raw materials

-60.67

-44.88

-28.33

-29.76

As % of sales

98.24

98.36

97.68

98.33

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

As % of sales

0.24

0.12

0.15

0.18

Other costs

-0.2

-0.19

-0.22

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.32

0.43

0.77

0.48

Operating profit

0.73

0.49

0.4

0.3

OPM

1.18

1.08

1.39

0.99

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.06

-0.06

-0.13

Other income

0

2.09

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.35

0.32

0.24

0.13

Taxes

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

Tax rate

-26.27

-24.36

-30.85

-27.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.24

0.16

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

0.24

0.16

0.1

yoy growth (%)

4.92

47.9

67.58

11.48

NPM

0.42

0.54

0.57

0.33

