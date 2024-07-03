Summary

LWS Knitwear Ltd, belonging to the LWS Group of Ludhiana, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 89. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.91. The Company is engaged into manufacture of hosiery goods/knitted cloth/garments.From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16 mm count at an installed capacity of 120 tpa; which are used in the manufacturing of hosiery knitwear. It came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the project of setting up an unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company installed some new machines in FY 2015-16.

