Open₹30.13
Prev. Close₹28.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.12
Day's High₹30.13
Day's Low₹27.27
52 Week's High₹32.84
52 Week's Low₹13.45
Book Value₹20.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.14
P/E23.33
EPS1.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.06
5.06
5.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.13
5.73
5.44
5.19
Net Worth
12.19
10.79
10.5
10.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
61.75
45.63
29
30.27
yoy growth (%)
35.34
57.31
-4.18
-6.07
Raw materials
-60.67
-44.88
-28.33
-29.76
As % of sales
98.24
98.36
97.68
98.33
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.35
0.32
0.24
0.13
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
Working capital
6.3
0.34
1
-3.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.34
57.31
-4.18
-6.07
Op profit growth
47.95
22.34
33.8
-48.88
EBIT growth
60.01
29.5
12.65
-52.68
Net profit growth
4.92
47.9
67.58
11.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Girish Kapoor
Independent Director
Ramesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Neelam Bahri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Laxmi Khatri
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar Sharma
WTD & Additional Director
Kusum Kapoor
Reports by LWS Knitwear Ltd
Summary
LWS Knitwear Ltd, belonging to the LWS Group of Ludhiana, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 89. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.91. The Company is engaged into manufacture of hosiery goods/knitted cloth/garments.From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16 mm count at an installed capacity of 120 tpa; which are used in the manufacturing of hosiery knitwear. It came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the project of setting up an unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company installed some new machines in FY 2015-16.
The LWS Knitwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd is ₹44.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LWS Knitwear Ltd is 23.33 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LWS Knitwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LWS Knitwear Ltd is ₹13.45 and ₹32.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LWS Knitwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.58%, 3 Years at 39.51%, 1 Year at 68.72%, 6 Month at 7.57%, 3 Month at 18.06% and 1 Month at 12.59%.
