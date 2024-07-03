iifl-logo-icon 1
LWS Knitwear Ltd Share Price

30.09
(4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.13
  • Day's High30.13
  • 52 Wk High32.84
  • Prev. Close28.7
  • Day's Low27.27
  • 52 Wk Low 13.45
  • Turnover (lac)33.12
  • P/E23.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.46
  • EPS1.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

LWS Knitwear Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

30.13

Prev. Close

28.7

Turnover(Lac.)

33.12

Day's High

30.13

Day's Low

27.27

52 Week's High

32.84

52 Week's Low

13.45

Book Value

20.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.14

P/E

23.33

EPS

1.23

Divi. Yield

0

LWS Knitwear Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

LWS Knitwear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

LWS Knitwear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.82%

Non-Promoter- 42.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LWS Knitwear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.06

5.06

5.06

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.13

5.73

5.44

5.19

Net Worth

12.19

10.79

10.5

10.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

61.75

45.63

29

30.27

yoy growth (%)

35.34

57.31

-4.18

-6.07

Raw materials

-60.67

-44.88

-28.33

-29.76

As % of sales

98.24

98.36

97.68

98.33

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.35

0.32

0.24

0.13

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

Working capital

6.3

0.34

1

-3.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.34

57.31

-4.18

-6.07

Op profit growth

47.95

22.34

33.8

-48.88

EBIT growth

60.01

29.5

12.65

-52.68

Net profit growth

4.92

47.9

67.58

11.48

No Record Found

LWS Knitwear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LWS Knitwear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Girish Kapoor

Independent Director

Ramesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Neelam Bahri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Laxmi Khatri

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar Sharma

WTD & Additional Director

Kusum Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LWS Knitwear Ltd

Summary

LWS Knitwear Ltd, belonging to the LWS Group of Ludhiana, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 89. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.91. The Company is engaged into manufacture of hosiery goods/knitted cloth/garments.From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16 mm count at an installed capacity of 120 tpa; which are used in the manufacturing of hosiery knitwear. It came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the project of setting up an unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company installed some new machines in FY 2015-16.
Company FAQs

What is the LWS Knitwear Ltd share price today?

The LWS Knitwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd is ₹44.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LWS Knitwear Ltd is 23.33 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LWS Knitwear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LWS Knitwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LWS Knitwear Ltd is ₹13.45 and ₹32.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LWS Knitwear Ltd?

LWS Knitwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.58%, 3 Years at 39.51%, 1 Year at 68.72%, 6 Month at 7.57%, 3 Month at 18.06% and 1 Month at 12.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LWS Knitwear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LWS Knitwear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.17 %

