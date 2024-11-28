19:10 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LWS KNITWEAR LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LWS KNITWEAR LTD (531402) RECORD DATE 28/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 19 (Nineteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 8/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/11/2024 DR-766/2024-2025 * All Money payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024)