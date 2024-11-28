|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|25 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|19:10
|8
|19:10 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|19:10 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LWS KNITWEAR LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LWS KNITWEAR LTD (531402) RECORD DATE 28/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 19 (Nineteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 8/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/11/2024 DR-766/2024-2025 * All Money payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.