LWS Knitwear Ltd, belonging to the LWS Group of Ludhiana, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 89. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.91. The Company is engaged into manufacture of hosiery goods/knitted cloth/garments.From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16 mm count at an installed capacity of 120 tpa; which are used in the manufacturing of hosiery knitwear. It came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the project of setting up an unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company installed some new machines in FY 2015-16.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.