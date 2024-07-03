iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LWS Knitwear Ltd Company Summary

24.77
(-4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:56:00 AM

LWS Knitwear Ltd Summary

LWS Knitwear Ltd, belonging to the LWS Group of Ludhiana, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 89. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.91. The Company is engaged into manufacture of hosiery goods/knitted cloth/garments.From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16 mm count at an installed capacity of 120 tpa; which are used in the manufacturing of hosiery knitwear. It came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance the project of setting up an unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company installed some new machines in FY 2015-16.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.