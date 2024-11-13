|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to the specified regulations, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i. e. the 11th day of January 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W), Ludhiana-141008, inter alia, considered and approved the following
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|LWS KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W) Ludhiana-141008 to consider inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year Ended 30.09.2024. To Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30.09.2024 are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the specified regulations, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i. e. the 04th day of September 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W), Ludhiana-141008, inter alia, considered and approved the following:
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|LWS KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W) Ludhiana-141008 to consider inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. To Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|LWS KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W) Ludhiana-141008 to consider inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2024. To Consider and take on record the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The financial results for the Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2024 are attached herewith In continuation to the intimation made on 21.05.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today the 29th day of May, 2024 the board meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the following: The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2024. The Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|LWS KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W) Ludhiana-141008 to consider inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023. To Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. The financial results as approved are attached herewith In continuation to the intimation made on 06.02.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today the 13th day of February, 2024 the board meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the following: The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023. The Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results by the Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|LWS KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 01st day of February 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road (W) Ludhiana-141008 to consider inter alia the following: To Consider and approve the Draft Letter of Offer for proposed Right Issue of Equity Shares and filing the same with BSE; To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, the 01st day of February 2024, which commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 06.15 PM has, inter-alia, decided the following businesses; Considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for proposed Right Issue of Equity Shares and the same will be filed with BSE, in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, for their observations and In-Principle approval; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
