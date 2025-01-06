iifl-logo-icon 1
Machino Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

233.05
(-7.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Machino Plastics Ltd

Machino Plastics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.76

-8.51

1.77

9.62

Depreciation

-15.15

-19.64

-19.07

-12.92

Tax paid

1.65

3.99

3.02

-4.86

Working capital

16.53

-22.28

1.69

27.46

Other operating items

Operating

-2.73

-46.44

-12.57

19.29

Capital expenditure

-0.96

49.94

6.85

77.21

Free cash flow

-3.69

3.49

-5.72

96.5

Equity raised

99.83

109.63

102.85

96.06

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.82

23.13

-10.26

76.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0.61

1.22

Net in cash

110.96

136.26

87.47

270.5

