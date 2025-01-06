Machino Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.76
-8.51
1.77
9.62
Depreciation
-15.15
-19.64
-19.07
-12.92
Tax paid
1.65
3.99
3.02
-4.86
Working capital
16.53
-22.28
1.69
27.46
Other operating items
Operating
-2.73
-46.44
-12.57
19.29
Capital expenditure
-0.96
49.94
6.85
77.21
Free cash flow
-3.69
3.49
-5.72
96.5
Equity raised
99.83
109.63
102.85
96.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.82
23.13
-10.26
76.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0.61
1.22
Net in cash
110.96
136.26
87.47
270.5
