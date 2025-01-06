iifl-logo-icon 1
Machino Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

234
(-7.12%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

210.24

242

305.94

259

yoy growth (%)

-13.12

-20.89

18.12

26.53

Raw materials

-113.78

-131.78

-184.95

-158.03

As % of sales

54.11

54.45

60.45

61.01

Employee costs

-27.19

-31.67

-31.28

-24.73

As % of sales

12.93

13.08

10.22

9.54

Other costs

-52.82

-60.26

-61.85

-49.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.12

24.9

20.21

19.28

Operating profit

16.44

18.28

27.85

26.28

OPM

7.82

7.55

9.1

10.14

Depreciation

-15.15

-19.64

-19.07

-12.92

Interest expense

-7.17

-7.67

-7.27

-4.04

Other income

0.12

0.51

0.26

0.3

Profit before tax

-5.76

-8.51

1.77

9.62

Taxes

1.65

3.99

3.02

-4.86

Tax rate

-28.76

-46.93

170.47

-50.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.1

-4.51

4.8

4.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.1

-4.51

4.8

4.75

yoy growth (%)

-9.14

-194.07

1

242.71

NPM

-1.95

-1.86

1.56

1.83

