Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
210.24
242
305.94
259
yoy growth (%)
-13.12
-20.89
18.12
26.53
Raw materials
-113.78
-131.78
-184.95
-158.03
As % of sales
54.11
54.45
60.45
61.01
Employee costs
-27.19
-31.67
-31.28
-24.73
As % of sales
12.93
13.08
10.22
9.54
Other costs
-52.82
-60.26
-61.85
-49.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.12
24.9
20.21
19.28
Operating profit
16.44
18.28
27.85
26.28
OPM
7.82
7.55
9.1
10.14
Depreciation
-15.15
-19.64
-19.07
-12.92
Interest expense
-7.17
-7.67
-7.27
-4.04
Other income
0.12
0.51
0.26
0.3
Profit before tax
-5.76
-8.51
1.77
9.62
Taxes
1.65
3.99
3.02
-4.86
Tax rate
-28.76
-46.93
170.47
-50.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.1
-4.51
4.8
4.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.1
-4.51
4.8
4.75
yoy growth (%)
-9.14
-194.07
1
242.71
NPM
-1.95
-1.86
1.56
1.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.