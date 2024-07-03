SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹246
Prev. Close₹251.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.88
Day's High₹246
Day's Low₹230
52 Week's High₹338.4
52 Week's Low₹198.25
Book Value₹78.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)147.61
P/E26.44
EPS9.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.14
6.14
6.14
6.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.45
44.81
42.98
45.82
Net Worth
54.59
50.95
49.12
51.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
210.24
242
305.94
259
yoy growth (%)
-13.12
-20.89
18.12
26.53
Raw materials
-113.78
-131.78
-184.95
-158.03
As % of sales
54.11
54.45
60.45
61.01
Employee costs
-27.19
-31.67
-31.28
-24.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.76
-8.51
1.77
9.62
Depreciation
-15.15
-19.64
-19.07
-12.92
Tax paid
1.65
3.99
3.02
-4.86
Working capital
16.53
-22.28
1.69
27.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.12
-20.89
18.12
26.53
Op profit growth
-10.07
-34.34
5.94
32.16
EBIT growth
-267.99
-109.29
-33.83
84.99
Net profit growth
-9.14
-194.07
1
242.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjiivv Jindall
Independent Director
Anupam Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Jindal
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Sandeep Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reetika Pant
Nominee
Kazunari Yamaguchi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Machino Plastics Limited (MPL), incorporated in April, 1986, has been Indias first and largest plastic bumper and dashboard manufacturer company. The Company has its own state-of-art plastic moulding product development division. The Company is providing turnkey solutions through an integrated approach of designing, tooling, manufacturing and assembling most complex products. The Company is a Joint Venture of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of injection moulded automotive i.e. bumpers, instrument panels, grills etc as original equipment and for spare parts market primarily for Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Apart from these, it manufactures various automotive components for others manufacturers. It manufactures moulds for in house requirements & others like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd, Exide Industries Limited etc. It has two manufacturing plants located at Gurugram & Manesar (Haryana) and two warehouses located at Manesar (Haryana) & Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh).The Company formed a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), in year 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. During the year 1999-2000, the Company was chosen for supply of bumpers and dashboards for Wagaon-R, a new model introduced by Maruti Udyog. By choosing the sole supplier of bumpers and
The Machino Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Machino Plastics Ltd is ₹147.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Machino Plastics Ltd is 26.44 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Machino Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Machino Plastics Ltd is ₹198.25 and ₹338.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Machino Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.13%, 3 Years at 28.30%, 1 Year at 8.32%, 6 Month at 7.19%, 3 Month at 0.88% and 1 Month at 7.33%.
