Machino Plastics Ltd Share Price

240.4
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

  • Open246
  • Day's High246
  • 52 Wk High338.4
  • Prev. Close251.95
  • Day's Low230
  • 52 Wk Low 198.25
  • Turnover (lac)10.88
  • P/E26.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value78.69
  • EPS9.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)147.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Machino Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

246

Prev. Close

251.95

Turnover(Lac.)

10.88

Day's High

246

Day's Low

230

52 Week's High

338.4

52 Week's Low

198.25

Book Value

78.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

147.61

P/E

26.44

EPS

9.53

Divi. Yield

0

Machino Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Machino Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Machino Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.35%

Foreign: 15.34%

Indian: 59.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Machino Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.14

6.14

6.14

6.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.45

44.81

42.98

45.82

Net Worth

54.59

50.95

49.12

51.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

210.24

242

305.94

259

yoy growth (%)

-13.12

-20.89

18.12

26.53

Raw materials

-113.78

-131.78

-184.95

-158.03

As % of sales

54.11

54.45

60.45

61.01

Employee costs

-27.19

-31.67

-31.28

-24.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.76

-8.51

1.77

9.62

Depreciation

-15.15

-19.64

-19.07

-12.92

Tax paid

1.65

3.99

3.02

-4.86

Working capital

16.53

-22.28

1.69

27.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.12

-20.89

18.12

26.53

Op profit growth

-10.07

-34.34

5.94

32.16

EBIT growth

-267.99

-109.29

-33.83

84.99

Net profit growth

-9.14

-194.07

1

242.71

No Record Found

Machino Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Machino Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjiivv Jindall

Independent Director

Anupam Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Jindal

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Sandeep Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reetika Pant

Nominee

Kazunari Yamaguchi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Machino Plastics Ltd

Summary

Machino Plastics Limited (MPL), incorporated in April, 1986, has been Indias first and largest plastic bumper and dashboard manufacturer company. The Company has its own state-of-art plastic moulding product development division. The Company is providing turnkey solutions through an integrated approach of designing, tooling, manufacturing and assembling most complex products. The Company is a Joint Venture of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of injection moulded automotive i.e. bumpers, instrument panels, grills etc as original equipment and for spare parts market primarily for Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Apart from these, it manufactures various automotive components for others manufacturers. It manufactures moulds for in house requirements & others like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd, Exide Industries Limited etc. It has two manufacturing plants located at Gurugram & Manesar (Haryana) and two warehouses located at Manesar (Haryana) & Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh).The Company formed a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), in year 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. During the year 1999-2000, the Company was chosen for supply of bumpers and dashboards for Wagaon-R, a new model introduced by Maruti Udyog. By choosing the sole supplier of bumpers and
Company FAQs

What is the Machino Plastics Ltd share price today?

The Machino Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Machino Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Machino Plastics Ltd is ₹147.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Machino Plastics Ltd is 26.44 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Machino Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Machino Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Machino Plastics Ltd is ₹198.25 and ₹338.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Machino Plastics Ltd?

Machino Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.13%, 3 Years at 28.30%, 1 Year at 8.32%, 6 Month at 7.19%, 3 Month at 0.88% and 1 Month at 7.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Machino Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Machino Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 24.99 %

