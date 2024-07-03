Summary

Machino Plastics Limited (MPL), incorporated in April, 1986, has been Indias first and largest plastic bumper and dashboard manufacturer company. The Company has its own state-of-art plastic moulding product development division. The Company is providing turnkey solutions through an integrated approach of designing, tooling, manufacturing and assembling most complex products. The Company is a Joint Venture of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of injection moulded automotive i.e. bumpers, instrument panels, grills etc as original equipment and for spare parts market primarily for Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Apart from these, it manufactures various automotive components for others manufacturers. It manufactures moulds for in house requirements & others like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd, Exide Industries Limited etc. It has two manufacturing plants located at Gurugram & Manesar (Haryana) and two warehouses located at Manesar (Haryana) & Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh).The Company formed a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), in year 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. During the year 1999-2000, the Company was chosen for supply of bumpers and dashboards for Wagaon-R, a new model introduced by Maruti Udyog. By choosing the sole supplier of bumpers and

