Machino Plastics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, besides other items, if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting to be held on 24th July 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 202428 May 2024
MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and for the purpose of appointment of Independent Directors. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) Disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 besides other items if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09 February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

