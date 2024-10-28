|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, besides other items, if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting to be held on 24th July 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|28 May 2024
|MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and for the purpose of appointment of Independent Directors. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) Disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 besides other items if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09 February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
